Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062

Barbara Huia QSM (Burgess) KINGI

Add a Memory
Barbara Huia QSM (Burgess) KINGI Notice
KINGI, Barbara Huia (nee Burgess) QSM. Of Feilding. Barbara passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, on Sunday 8 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Rukuwai Wiripo Kingi Taituha (Bill). Loved Mother of Paul Kingi (Australia) Much Loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother to all her Mokopunas in Australia and a Treasured Sister of Reti, and the Late Rose, Sid, George and Aunty to all her Nephews and Nieces. Requiem Mass for Barbara will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby Street and Monmouth Street, Feilding on Friday 13 March at 11.00am followed by a Private Family burial at Taahuhu Marae, 4993 Taraketi Road, Rata, Hunterville. Messages to the Kingi Family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -