KINGI, Barbara Huia (nee Burgess) QSM. Of Feilding. Barbara passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, on Sunday 8 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Rukuwai Wiripo Kingi Taituha (Bill). Loved Mother of Paul Kingi (Australia) Much Loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother to all her Mokopunas in Australia and a Treasured Sister of Reti, and the Late Rose, Sid, George and Aunty to all her Nephews and Nieces. Requiem Mass for Barbara will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby Street and Monmouth Street, Feilding on Friday 13 March at 11.00am followed by a Private Family burial at Taahuhu Marae, 4993 Taraketi Road, Rata, Hunterville. Messages to the Kingi Family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020