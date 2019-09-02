|
WASON, Barbara (nee Taylor). Passed away peacefully on 31st August 2019 at New Vista Rest Home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hamilton (Hammie). Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Stuart, Geoffrey and Gillian, Ann and Mark, and Nigel and Kerri. Proud and loving Nana of Shaun and Melanie; Christopher and Dylan; Mikayla, Brydon and Eden. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at New Vista. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to a service to celebrate Barbara's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Wednesday 4th September at 12.00 noon to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019