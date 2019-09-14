|
WASON Barbara Barbara's family wish to sincerely thank everyone who provided support to us during the sad loss of a very special Mother. Your attendance at the Funeral Service, the many cards, flowers, baking and messages were very much appreciated. Thank you to Geneva Healthcare. Special thanks to New Vista Rest Home Staff for the wonderful care given to Mum during the past 18 months. Thank you to Gordon Munro for delivering a memorable service and to Paul Watkins of Dempsey & Forrest for your assistance and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to Family and Friends.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019