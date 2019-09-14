Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara WASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara WASON

Barbara WASON Notice
WASON Barbara Barbara's family wish to sincerely thank everyone who provided support to us during the sad loss of a very special Mother. Your attendance at the Funeral Service, the many cards, flowers, baking and messages were very much appreciated. Thank you to Geneva Healthcare. Special thanks to New Vista Rest Home Staff for the wonderful care given to Mum during the past 18 months. Thank you to Gordon Munro for delivering a memorable service and to Paul Watkins of Dempsey & Forrest for your assistance and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to Family and Friends.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.