ALLAN, Bazil Gavin. On May 18, 2019 peacefully at home, aged 86 years. Husband of the late Ann. Cherished Dad of Douglas, Tina and Chris, Raewyn and Richard , Karen and Kevin, and Clinton and Tammy. Loved Grandad of 9 and Great Grandad of 6. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bazil's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by Cremation in the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 20, 2019