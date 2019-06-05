Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Joseph (Bernie) GALLAGHER

Notice Condolences

Bernard Joseph (Bernie) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, Bernard Joseph (Bernie). Suddenly on 1 June 2019, aged 63. Dearly loved husband of Liz; Loved father and father-in-law of Karlee and James, Luke and Rebecca, Matthew and Ruth, James and Becky, Amy and James. Fond Granddad of Annaliese, Sienna, Matthew, Amelia, Molly and Bella. A sadly missed brother and brother-in-law and friend to many. The best dad in the world. He that followeth after righteousness and mercy findeth life, righteousness and honour. Proverb 21:21 KJV Messages to 'the Gallagher family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254 or placed on Bernie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu on Monday 10 June 2019 at 11am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.