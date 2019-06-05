|
GALLAGHER, Bernard Joseph (Bernie). Suddenly on 1 June 2019, aged 63. Dearly loved husband of Liz; Loved father and father-in-law of Karlee and James, Luke and Rebecca, Matthew and Ruth, James and Becky, Amy and James. Fond Granddad of Annaliese, Sienna, Matthew, Amelia, Molly and Bella. A sadly missed brother and brother-in-law and friend to many. The best dad in the world. He that followeth after righteousness and mercy findeth life, righteousness and honour. Proverb 21:21 KJV Messages to 'the Gallagher family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254 or placed on Bernie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu on Monday 10 June 2019 at 11am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 5, 2019