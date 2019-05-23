|
JONES, Bernice Evelyn. Of Feilding. On May 21, 2019, peacefully at Wimbledon Rest Home, Feilding, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick, dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Kevin and Dianne, Suzanne (Deceased), Lynette Pearson (Deceased), Dennis and Denise, Karen and Richard Coleman, Peter (Deceased), Warren and Sharon, Bronwyn and Brendan Easton, treasured grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Marion and Ian Miller, Lloyd (Deceased) and Barbara Schreiber. A service for Bernice will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding tomorrow Friday May 24, 2019 at 10am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, P O Box 527, PN 4440 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 23, 2019