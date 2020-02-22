|
THOMSON, Beryl Jean (nee Carter). Wife of the late Ross Thomson. Mother of Colin and Michelle (deceased) and Janice and Quentin Handley. Grandmother to Ben, Liese, Abbie, Hadleigh, Eamon, Fraser and Alexander, and great grandmother of Nathawat and Enzo. Beryl passed away peacefully on February 19th 2020, in the Acute Stroke Unit, at Whanganui Hospital. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand. In accordance with Beryl's wishes a private cremation has been held. Join us for a Memorial Gathering at Caversham Park Community Centre, 2 Caversham Rd, Whanganui on Tuesday 25th February at 9 30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020