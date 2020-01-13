|
|
GURNICK, Bessie. On 10th January 2020 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, Wanganui, aged 86 years. Beloved wife and loving companion of the late Dave. Loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Jenny and Rick Fairburn, Susan and Les Hackett, Charlie, Dalwyn, Richard and Linda, and the late David. Loved Grandma and Great Grandma to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. 'Together again.' Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bessie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020