JUDD, Betty Laura. Formerly of Ashburton. Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on November 11, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray Forrest and the late William (Bill) Judd. Loved Mum of Wayne (deceased), Roy (deceased) and Alan. Loving sister to Annette Le Comte. Cherished Nan to Phillip, Clifton, Seddon and Shannon and great grandmother to Aiden, Lily; Abel, Hendrix; and Zali. Loved Aunty Betty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Betty's service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday November 15, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019