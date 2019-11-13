Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty JUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Laura JUDD

Add a Memory
Betty Laura JUDD Notice
JUDD, Betty Laura. Formerly of Ashburton. Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on November 11, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray Forrest and the late William (Bill) Judd. Loved Mum of Wayne (deceased), Roy (deceased) and Alan. Loving sister to Annette Le Comte. Cherished Nan to Phillip, Clifton, Seddon and Shannon and great grandmother to Aiden, Lily; Abel, Hendrix; and Zali. Loved Aunty Betty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Betty's service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday November 15, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -