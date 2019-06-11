Home

TOWGOOD, Betty Raymonde. 1922 - 2019 Died peacefully at Thames Hospital 9th June 2019. Loved wife of the late Richard Yearbury (Peter) Towgood of Groveland, Marangai Road. Mother of Judith, Guy (deceased), Philip, Richard, Andrew, Chris and Vivien. Messages to Betty's family can be sent to 770D State Highway 25, Whitianga 3592. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Continuing Care in Whitianga and Thames Hospital.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 11, 2019
