|
|
HEAD, Beverley Anne (Bev). On 30th January 2020 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital aged 79 years young. Dearly loved wife of the late Barrie Lowe and the late Ron Head. Much loved and adored Mum and Mother-in-law of Angela and Neal Blackburn, Rosemary and Kerry Graham, Brent (Max) and Grace Head, Toby and Tania Head, Cam and Sheree Head, Steph and Kim Whiteman. Loved Nana of Brylie, Scott; Brad, Mathew; Jack, Oscar; Tasha; Jayden, Taylor, Liam, Jessie; Connor, Jorja, Piper, and Jed. Loved Great Nana of Jesse, Cruz, and Marley. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bev's life in the Eulogy Lounge at the Wanganui Function Centre, Purnell Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020