HURLEY, Beverley Elvene (Elvene) (formerly Bridgland) (formerly Hirini). On June 4, 2019 at home, aged 79 years. Dearly wife of the late Dale. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Mike and Marie, Dawn and Ken, Cheryl and Mike, and Vickie and Mark. Loved Step- Mum of Diana and Richie, Bruce, Colin and Faye, Edward and Helen, and Andrew and Donna. Dearly loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Elvene's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Whanganui on Saturday June 8 at 10.30 a.m. Garden flowers only please.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2019