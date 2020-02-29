|
|
|
HEAD, Beverley Anne. Bev's family would like to sincerely thank all of those who have supported us over the loss of our Mum. Special thanks to those who helped Mum when she was in town, St Johns ambulance staff, A&E staff and the fantastic team at AT&R ward. Thank you to all those who sent flowers, cards, food, and messages of support. Thank you also to Dempsey and Forrest for giving Mum such a wonderful send off, and to all those that attended. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020