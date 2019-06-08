Home

Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Rev. Fr Bill (William Patrick) CASEY

Rev. Fr Bill (William Patrick) CASEY Notice
CASEY, Rev. Fr Bill (William Patrick). (Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington and the Diocese of Palmerston North). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 6 June 2019 at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui. Brother of Peggy, Sr Teresa, Bridget and the late Tom and Mary (of County Cork, Ireland). Vigil Mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 22 Tawhero Street, Whanganui on Monday 10 June 2019 at 5.00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fr Bill at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Whitcombe Road, Opunake on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Opunake Cemetery. Sadly missed by his family and friends. May he 'Rest in Peace'.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019
