|
|
|
HALL, Bill. Rita and Family wish to warmly thank all those who supported and strengthened me during the sad loss of a much loved friend and husband - Bill. Thank you to Mum, Aunty Kath, Mum Hall and the Hall whanau for your tireless and unconditional love before, during and after Bill's death. Tim and Syd on the paepae, Mel-Jane from Dempsy & Forest - You were so professional - thank you. Hospice, your kindness and gentle sympathy will always be remembered with deep affection and grattitude. My Rutland whanau, thank you for your love and continued support. Pete, I could never have coped without you, from the bottom of my heart - thank you. We will both miss Bill - there is no one in my window frame.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020