|
|
MAIN, Bill O.B.E. Died in Whanganui on Tuesday November 19, 2019 aged 90 years. Sadly, the bright blue eyes of this humble, and generous spirited man sparkle no more. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Loved older brother and brother- in-law of Margaret and Russell Smith. Adored and loving Father of Annette and Glenys. A proud grandparent, Bill is the loved Granddad of Dean and Melanie, Poppa of Victoria and Finbar, and Great Granddad of Lucas, Lily and Jorja. 'To me, it doesn't matter whether it's raining or the sun is shining or whatever: as long as I am riding a bike, I know I am the luckiest guy in the world' (Mark Cavendish). In celebration of Bill's life, and dedication to the world of cycling, donations to fulfill the vision of a roof over the Whanganui Velodrome would be greatly appreciated and can be made at Dempsey and Forrest. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private farewell will be held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019