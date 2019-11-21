Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill MAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill O.B.E MAIN

Add a Memory
Bill O.B.E MAIN Notice
MAIN, Bill O.B.E. Died in Whanganui on Tuesday November 19, 2019 aged 90 years. Sadly, the bright blue eyes of this humble, and generous spirited man sparkle no more. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Loved older brother and brother- in-law of Margaret and Russell Smith. Adored and loving Father of Annette and Glenys. A proud grandparent, Bill is the loved Granddad of Dean and Melanie, Poppa of Victoria and Finbar, and Great Granddad of Lucas, Lily and Jorja. 'To me, it doesn't matter whether it's raining or the sun is shining or whatever: as long as I am riding a bike, I know I am the luckiest guy in the world' (Mark Cavendish). In celebration of Bill's life, and dedication to the world of cycling, donations to fulfill the vision of a roof over the Whanganui Velodrome would be greatly appreciated and can be made at Dempsey and Forrest. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private farewell will be held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -