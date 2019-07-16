|
|
PRICE, Boaz Daniel. Suddenly in Starship Hospital on 11 July 2019 aged 13 years. Precious son of Elizabeth and Daniel. Much loved brother of Zion, David, Sally, and the late Hannah- Joy. A cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Mat 5. v9. Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. A service to celebrate Boaz's life will be held in Faith City Church, Springvale Road, Whanganui on Wednesday 17 July at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 16, 2019