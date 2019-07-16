Home

Boaz Daniel PRICE

Boaz Daniel PRICE Notice
PRICE, Boaz Daniel. Suddenly in Starship Hospital on 11 July 2019 aged 13 years. Precious son of Elizabeth and Daniel. Much loved brother of Zion, David, Sally, and the late Hannah- Joy. A cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Mat 5. v9. Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. A service to celebrate Boaz's life will be held in Faith City Church, Springvale Road, Whanganui on Wednesday 17 July at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 16, 2019
