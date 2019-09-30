Home

Bren Roderick SINCLAIR

Bren Roderick SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Bren Roderick On 27 September 2019 at Whanganui Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Our Papa Bren has gone home to glory, aged 71 years. His sweetheart Korina Carol Sinclair will see you all at Tepuna Waiora, Puriri Street, Church for viewings and fellowship until his Funeral Service at Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
