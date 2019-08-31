Home

Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
06-278 8633
Brian Allan (BJ) JOHNSTON

Brian Allan (BJ) JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Brian Allan (BJ). After a long illness, BJ passed away with the support of his loving family and good friends on Monday 26 August 2019 aged 60 years, at Base Hospital, New Plymouth. Dearly loved son of the late Monica and Des. Loved brother of Margaret, and his niece Francine. Great mate of many. Loved by his fur babies (dogs) Harry, and Bella. BJ's wish for a private service has been respected and he has been sent off with blessings and love. HARDINGS FUNERALS HAWERA Ph.06 278 8633
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
