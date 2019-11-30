Home

Brian RUDGE

Brian RUDGE Notice
RUDGE, Brian. On 22 November 2019, aged 78 at New Vista Rest Home, peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved Husband of Pauline, Father of Kerry, Andrew, John (Deceased) and Samantha, Father-In- Law of Evan, Christine and Ian, Grandfather of Ben, Hannah, Lizzie, Jodie, Matthew, Molly and Charlotte, Great Grandfather of Tashontay, Mia, Alexandria, Tommy and James. Pauline and family would like to thank Dr Willem Van Niekerk for the wonderful care he provided for the family and New Vista for the care in his final days and for the love and support of Tracy and family. Brian is now at peace and will be sadly missed. In accordance with Brian's final wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
