HARRE, Bruce Duncan. Of Whanganui, formerly of Hunterville. Passed away peacefully on Friday 17 January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Ann, dearly loved Dad of Christa and Michael, and treasured Grandad of Tayla and Jacob. Messages to the Harre family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui, PO Box 4284, Whanganui 4541, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Friday 24 January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Mount View Cemetery, Marton.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020