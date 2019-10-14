|
FALK, Bruce Victor. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on Saturday 12 October 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loved Dad of Theresa and Darren, Sarah and Tom, Derek and Bramble, Amy and Willie, Emma, and Sarah and Michael. Beloved Poppa of Adam, Fynn, Lucia, Genevieve, Katherine, Tim, Joey, Lachlan, and Rusty. In memory of Bruce donations to the Whanganui Cancer Society, or Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer or sent C/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui on Tuesday 15 October 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019