MOONEY, Bryan Desmond. On 6th June 2019 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Gill for 50 years. Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Wayde and Tres, Brad and Chelsie. Loved Gaga of Tyson, Oliver, and Harrison. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bryan's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 10th June 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 7, 2019