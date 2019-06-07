Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan MOONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Desmond MOONEY

Notice Condolences

Bryan Desmond MOONEY Notice
MOONEY, Bryan Desmond. On 6th June 2019 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Gill for 50 years. Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Wayde and Tres, Brad and Chelsie. Loved Gaga of Tyson, Oliver, and Harrison. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Bryan's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 10th June 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.