Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel,
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
VAN KEMPEN, Bryan Leonard. Left us suddenly after a short illness on 2nd January 2020, aged 61 years. Loved Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Husband of many. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friend are invited to attend a service to celebrate Bryan's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020
