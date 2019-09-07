|
|
HILLS, Bryon Ernest. On September 5, 2019 peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Sharleen, Russell and Carol, and Susan. Loved grandad of Kayla, and Jayden; and loved step grandad of Melissa. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bryon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019