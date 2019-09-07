Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryon HILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryon Ernest HILLS

Add a Memory
Bryon Ernest HILLS Notice
HILLS, Bryon Ernest. On September 5, 2019 peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Sharleen, Russell and Carol, and Susan. Loved grandad of Kayla, and Jayden; and loved step grandad of Melissa. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bryon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.