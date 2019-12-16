Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Te Ao Hou Marae
Resources
More Obituaries for Cain PEKE-TAIAROA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cain Arnold Ihaia PEKE-TAIAROA


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Cain Arnold Ihaia PEKE-TAIAROA Notice
WhMTWAPMAe! PEKE-TAIAROA, Cain Arnold Ihaia. 3/06/59 - 14/12/19 In the early hours of Saturday morning our dearly loved brother Cain passed away aged 60yrs of natural causes. Beloved son of the late Hohepa Peke (Ngati Tamateraa, Tainui), and Delphina Te Oraiti Taiaroa and stepson of Pāpā John Hemi. Dearest loved Pāpā of Jerome and former partner of Elizabeth Goode, much loved Brother of Hoani (Johnjohn), Trish and Mike, Soraya and Andre, Henry and Lisa, Sophie and Bill, Adrian and Kerrie, Marama, and Walter. Respected and loved Cousin, Uncle of his many nieces, nephews, and Koro o ngā Mokopuna o te whanau. Cain is laying at Te Ao Hou Marae, service will be 11am Tuesday 17th December, followed by nehu at Aramoho Cemetery. Haere atu ki te torona o Ihoa o ngā mano, Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu me ngā Anahera pono me te Mangai Ae!
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cain's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -