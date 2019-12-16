|
WhMTWAPMAe! PEKE-TAIAROA, Cain Arnold Ihaia. 3/06/59 - 14/12/19 In the early hours of Saturday morning our dearly loved brother Cain passed away aged 60yrs of natural causes. Beloved son of the late Hohepa Peke (Ngati Tamateraa, Tainui), and Delphina Te Oraiti Taiaroa and stepson of Pāpā John Hemi. Dearest loved Pāpā of Jerome and former partner of Elizabeth Goode, much loved Brother of Hoani (Johnjohn), Trish and Mike, Soraya and Andre, Henry and Lisa, Sophie and Bill, Adrian and Kerrie, Marama, and Walter. Respected and loved Cousin, Uncle of his many nieces, nephews, and Koro o ngā Mokopuna o te whanau. Cain is laying at Te Ao Hou Marae, service will be 11am Tuesday 17th December, followed by nehu at Aramoho Cemetery. Haere atu ki te torona o Ihoa o ngā mano, Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu me ngā Anahera pono me te Mangai Ae!
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 16, 2019