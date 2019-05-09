PERKINS Carl Francis (Papa Carl) One year ago today May 9th Gods Faithful Angels lifted you up and carried you home... "To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He might be glorified" Isaiah 61:3 KJV Death is but a mystical globe, radiating all spheres of colour No sound but whispers, no darkness but light, no loss but hope Our hearts are filled with pain as each day passes in silence Regrets of yesterday with no tomorrow how can this be? Knowing that each day without you is but a memory You are our everything the key that keeps us safe The door that cannot be shut you are more than just a memory You are our life you are our future you are our hope We can go on, we can see through the mist of silence But, your loving touch is no more and your smile is but an image Yet, everyday you remind us "just listen to the music and I'll be there" If only we can touch you just one more time and tell you; We love you and we miss you Always and Forever Your loving wife and friend Denny, your sons Josh, Peter, Te Omeka, Isaiah and Samuel, all your mokos Osharn, Shakaea, Eden, Elijah, Malachi, Trey, Nevaeh, Angel, Tayahna, Arepa, Shem, Te Waiata, Ihaia and great moko Ahlias and all their mamas Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 9, 2019