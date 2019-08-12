Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carlotta PENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlotta Ingrid PENTON

Add a Memory
Carlotta Ingrid PENTON Notice
PENTON, Carlotta Ingrid. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on 1 August 2019. Loved Mum of Annette and Elizabeth. Special friend and neighbour to many. In memory of Carlotta donations to the SOS Children's Villages would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer or sent C/- PO Box 7102, Whanganui. A service to celebrate Carlotta's life will be held at the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, State Highway 3, Whanganui, on Tuesday 13 August 2019, at 10:30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlotta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.