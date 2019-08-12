|
PENTON, Carlotta Ingrid. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on 1 August 2019. Loved Mum of Annette and Elizabeth. Special friend and neighbour to many. In memory of Carlotta donations to the SOS Children's Villages would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer or sent C/- PO Box 7102, Whanganui. A service to celebrate Carlotta's life will be held at the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, State Highway 3, Whanganui, on Tuesday 13 August 2019, at 10:30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019