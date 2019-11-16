Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Burnblea Chapel
173 Ingestre Street
Wanganu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine SCRIMGEOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine SCRIMGEOUR


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Catherine SCRIMGEOUR Notice
SCRIMGEOUR, Catherine. Formerly Matron of the Wanganui Hospital Board 1954 - 1973. Passed peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home on 14th November 2019, aged 102 years. Loved daughter of the late Mary Jessie Scrimgeour; a dearly beloved niece and cousin of all her family. Highly respected and much loved friend of Ailsa and all her wonderfully supportive friends. We are grateful for the incredible loving care provided over the years by Okere House and Kowhainui. A memorial service for Catherine will be held in the Burnblea Chapel, 173 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 23 November 2019, at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -