Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Cecil Vyner HAWKINS

Cecil Vyner HAWKINS
HAWKINS, Cecil Vyner. (CMT - Regular Force) Warrant Officer Class II; Reg No. H816047; Unit. 1 NZ Regt. - 1 RNZIR; Malaya 1957-59, 61-63. Peacefully at St. Johns Hill Healthcare on Sunday May 26, 2019 aged 86 years. Dad and Father-in-law of Sandra and Doug, Cheryl and Steve, and Karen and Scott. Grandad to Sophie, Austin, Blake; Emma, Ashley; John, Tabitha, Andrew, Imogen, and Theia. Former husband of Pauline. Brother of Ivor (dec), Gladys, Trudy (dec), Margaret (dec), and Philis. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation of N.Z. would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Cecil's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Cecil in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday May 30 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 28, 2019
