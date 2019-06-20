|
|
BROUGHAM, Charles John, (Charlie). On 17th June 2019, in Auckland Hospital, after a bravely fought battle, surrounded by his family. Loved husband, friend, soulmate and travel partner of Grace. Loving and devoted father and father-in- law of Alan and Kellie, and Sheri. Grandpa of Krystyna, Anna-lee, Charlie, and Jack. Great Grandpa of Leo, and Odin. Brother of Ian, Lindsay, and Trevor. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Monday, 24th of June 2019, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2019