SWANSON-EWING, Chase Gordon (Boo). Tragically taken from us on Thursday 20th February 2020 aged 14 years young. Loved Boo of Lou and Gav, and brother of Stevie & Reeidles, Zak, Bailie, Jordan, Karlei, and Jakob. Special "Husband" and best mate of Shae, and soul mate of Bernice. A much loved Grandson, Nephew and mate to many. Will be missed by his fur babies Bear Bear, Abbie, Diddems and Mitsi. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Friends are invited to a celebration of Chase's life in the Charlie Bernstein Club Rooms at the Oceanview Speedway, Landguard Road, Wanganui on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 1pm followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Please wear bright colours for Chase.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020