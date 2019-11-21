Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl BISSET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Jean (Cook) BISSET

Add a Memory
Cheryl Jean (Cook) BISSET Notice
BISSET, Cheryl Jean, (nee Cook). Peacefully in Wanganui on 19th November 2019, aged 69 years. Loved soulmate of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Stacey and Karliegh, and Damian and Glenis. A loving and loved Nana B of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love you heaps. In memory of Cheryl donations to Alzheimers Association would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 23 November 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -