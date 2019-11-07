|
BONIFACE, Chloe 11.02.00 - 07.11.18 Today, like many other days brings special thoughts of you, of happy times we shared and caring things you used to do. And once more, its a reminder that lifes road is sometimes rough, because the time we shared together just wasnt long enough. For you were someone special, who was thought so highly of, who'll always be rememberd with affection, warmth and love. So sending thoughts to heaven, on the day you went away, and hope you know youre missed, more than words could ever say. Always missed, Forever loved Mum, Dad and Corbin
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019