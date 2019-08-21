|
|
CROSS Chris 2 years ago on the 20th August 2017, the one we loved was called away. God took her home. It was his will, but in our hearts she liveth on. Loved daughter of Charlie and Joyce Perry, Wife and best friend of Gary, adored mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Zane, Richard and Kimberley, Grayson and Cassie, step mother of Todd and Tamsin, Glenn and Cathy. Loved nanny of her 9 grandchildren. Loved sister of Maree and Dave, Warren and Fiona, Mike and Linda, Jumbo, Steve, Shayne and Janice. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Forever missed.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019