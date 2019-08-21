Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chris CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris CROSS

Add a Memory
Chris CROSS In Memoriam
CROSS Chris 2 years ago on the 20th August 2017, the one we loved was called away. God took her home. It was his will, but in our hearts she liveth on. Loved daughter of Charlie and Joyce Perry, Wife and best friend of Gary, adored mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Zane, Richard and Kimberley, Grayson and Cassie, step mother of Todd and Tamsin, Glenn and Cathy. Loved nanny of her 9 grandchildren. Loved sister of Maree and Dave, Warren and Fiona, Mike and Linda, Jumbo, Steve, Shayne and Janice. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Forever missed.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.