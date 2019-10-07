|
BLAIR, Christina Mary, nee Hughes. Passed away peacefully at Jane Winstone on 5th October 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hunter. Much loved Mother and Mother- in-Law of Margaret, Gavin (Dec) and Dianne, and John. Cherished Gamma of Charlotte, Sarah and Hayden, Christopher and Lindsey, Belinda and Duncan, and Christina. Great Gamma of Hunter, Ella-Rose, Cooper, Belle, Isla, and Jamie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Bill (Dec) Horne, Donald (Dec) and Betty Hughes, and Colin Hughes. Respected Aunty Chris to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Westmere Memorial Presbyterian Church would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel foyer. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Christina to be held in the Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Avenue, Whanganui on Friday 11 October 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019