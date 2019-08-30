Home

HETARAKA, Christine Rangimarie (nee Church). Passed peacefully Wednesday 28th August at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt surrounded by whanau. Loved wife, mother, grandmother and mentor to many. A service celebrating Christine's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, Wainuiomata on Saturday 31st August at 9.30am followed by travel to her final resting place, Aramoho Cemetery, Whanganui for burial and then refreshments at Caroline's Boatshed, Aramoho.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
