Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 a.m.
22 Surrey Road
Whanganui
Christine (Raupita) WALLACE

Christine (Raupita) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Christine (nee Raupita). Passed away peacefully at Jane Winstone on Thursday 5th December 2019 aged 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wallace. Loved Mother of Matthew Rangi Haapu (Deceased), Chelsea Cooper, and Rebecca Raupita. Loved sister and grandmother to all her brothers, sisters and her Moko's. Family & friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Christine's life at 22 Surrey Road, Whanganui on Monday 9th December 2019 at 10.00am. To be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery where we will also be laying her son Matthew to rest with her.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
