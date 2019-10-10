|
O'HARA Clarice Elizabeth 23.04.1925-10.10.2018 In loving memory of our cherished Mum and treasured Nana. At peace in God's love and reunited with our beloved Pat one year ago today. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rain fall soft upon your fields. Until we meet again may God hold you always in the palm of His hand. Your everlasting love, kindness and sweet memories live on forever in the hearts of your loving family, Murray and Alison, Angela, Luke and Leo, and Hayley, Stuart, Ava and Violet.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019