MCDOWELL, Colin George. W/O RNZAF B.E.M. On February 22, 2020 at Kowhainui Rest Home with his loving family at his side. Cherished husband of the late Barbara for 65 years. Adored Dad and father in law of Andrew (deceased) and Nikki and Rob, Tina and Mike. Best Pops of Kellie and Cam, Chris, Scott and Emily, Amy and Chris. Best Great Pops of Zayus, Reegan, Quin; Isla; and Greta. A beloved brother and brother in law and uncle. Special friend of Ann. The family extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr Hazelhurst for his care and patience and to the staff of Kowhainui for the amazing respect and dignity shown to their Dad and their family. In accordance with Colin's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
