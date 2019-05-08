|
TE TUE, Colleen Materina, (nee Rauhina). Loved wife of the late Eddie Te Tue. Loved daughter of the late Tureiti and Aneta, and step-daughter of Paringatai. Darling sister of Bubs, and the late Phillip. Loved Mum of Shar, Andre', Dan, and Nanette. Treasured Nan to all her mokopuna. Colleen is lying at 86 Putiki Drive until her service, to be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Thursday, 9th of May 2019, at 11am. Followed by burial at the Aramoho Cemetery, McNeill Street, Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 8, 2019