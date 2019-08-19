|
TIMOTI, Con Te Watene. Passed away peacefully at home after a long battle. Dearly beloved treasured husband and soul mate of Barbara. Loving dad and father-in-law of Ricci and Brenda, Karina and Chad. Cherished Koro and great Koro of Aaliyah and Zavier, Portia and William, Liam and Jorjah, Nicole and Nath, Lennox and Lily, Isheana and Kaiah. "You will be dearly missed" A service for Con will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11am followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery, Palmerston North. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019