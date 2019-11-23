Home

POWNALL, Constance 'June'. On 13th November 2019, at Huntleigh Home, aged 100 years. Loving wife of the late Charles Aylmer; devoted mother to Bruce, Graeme and Judi. Grandmother of Brent, Steve, Katy, Ben, Rowan and Georgia. Great- grandmother of Nick, Shea, Stella, Noah, Stevie, Vincent and Isabelle. Messages to 'the Pownall family' may be left in June's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/o PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. As per June's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
