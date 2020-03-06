|
|
MCCONACHIE, Cora Mary (nee Davis). Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Thursday 27th February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Mac). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Prue and John Wheeler, Anne and Tom Burgi, Jane and David Wigley, and Bruce. Loved grandmother of Rebecca, Jacob, Jo, Jenna, Mattie, and Stefan. Loved great grandmother of Charlotte, Declan, Tensley, and Lachlan. All messages to 48 Smiths Road, RD 1 Ohakune 4691. In accordance with her wishes a private cremation service has been held. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020