|
|
COWLEY, Cynthia Fay (nee Morrison). Of Bulls. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Whanganui, on Tuesday 4 February 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of Edgar Earl (Eddie). Loved mother and mother in law of Jennifer and Kelvin, Sharon and Bruce, Alan and Melanie. Adored Nana of Leighton and Brody, Dane, Kadin and Mary-Jane, Kimberley and Lane, Adam and Wesley, Phil and Tia, Bryant, Joseph, and Nico. Loved Great Nana of Leo, James, and Wyatt. Messages to the Cowley Family C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel entrance. A service for Fay will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton. On Monday 10 February 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020