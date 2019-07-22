GIVEN, David Henry. On July 19, 2019 at Pinesong in his 88th year. Dearly loved Husband of Betty for 64 years and loved Father and Father-in- Law of Leesa and Paul Terlesk and loved Granddad of Glenn and Evan. Remembered by all his Brothers and Sisters and their families. A service for David will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on July 24, 2019 at 11.00am. The family would like to acknowledge all the help and support from the staff at Pinesong and West Auckland Hospice. In lieu of flowers donation to the West Auckland Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to P.O.Box 45181, Te Atatu, Auckland 0651, or may be left in the donation box in the Chapel. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 22, 2019