David Henry (Dave) PENWARDEN

David Henry (Dave) PENWARDEN Notice
PENWARDEN, David Henry (Dave). On October 29, 2019 at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Bev. Much loved Dad of Grant and Jasmin, and Dean and Alina. A loving grandad of Sam, Liam; and William. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dave's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
