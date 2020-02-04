|
DUNCAN, David John "George". Of Otairi, Hunterville. Died peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday 2 February 2020, in his 79th year. Most dearly beloved husband of Vicky. Very much loved father and father-in- law of Koo and Andy Greenway, Joe and Andrea, Charles and Joanna. Treasured Grandpa of Bridget, William, and Sam; Phoebe, and Arabella; Jonty, Ben, Maddi, and Sophie. Loved brother of Jay (deceased), Ardie, and Susa. Messages to the Duncan family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Polio NZ via www.polio. org.nz/donate. A service for David will be held in the garden at Otairi Homestead, on Saturday 8 February 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020