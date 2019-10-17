|
WILLIAMS, David John. (Dave) L44262 Sgt Sadly passed away after a battle with MND 2 weeks short of his 68th birthday. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Leonie. Much loved son of the late Des and Shirley Williams. Brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Kaye,Trish and Colin, Steve and Monique. Loved Father and Father-in- law of Glenn and Di- arne Williams, Debbie and Tim Edhouse. Step Dad of Bronwyn and Nigel Simmons, Chony Murphy. Devoted Granddad of Zach, Blair, Liam, Ava, Dylan, April, Brayden, Holly and Zaylia. Also very proud Great Grandad of Andi. At Daves request a private cremation has been held. Communications to 10 Kawautahi Road, RD1 Owhango, 3989. TAUMARUNUI FUNERAL SERVICES FDANZ
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019