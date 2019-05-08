|
|
HANNA, David Roderick. Formally of 'Ballynahinch' Marton and late of Karori Wellington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 06, 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Nita. Loved father of Rachael, Paddy and Rebecca and their partners. Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Julia and Hillary. Friends are invited to attend a service for David at St. Martins Lutheran Church, Pukepapa Road, Marton on Saturday 11th May 2019 at 2pm followed by private Cremation. Flowers welcome and can be sent to Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 8, 2019